Three students receive PhD degrees

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to three students. Ghulam Murtaza Rafique, S/O Muhammad Rafique, has been awarded PhD in the subject of Information Management after approval of his thesis entitled “Impact of Knowledge Sharing on Work performance, Job Satisfaction and Innovation Behaviour: A Survey of Professional Nurses of public and Private Sectors Hospitals in Lahore”, Arifa Mirza, D/O Mirza Maqsood Baig, in the subject of Physics after approval of her thesis entitled “Aspects of Supersymmetry and Integrability in Field Theories” and Syed Zohaib Abbas, S/O Syed Akhtar Abbas in the subject of International Relations after approval of his thesis, “Regional Politics of Middle East: understanding the Resurgence of Syria, Iran and Iraq (2006-2015)”.