This isn’t cricket

What is the cost benefit of holding these cricket matches in Karachi? What is Pakistan’s economy gaining from these matches? Will these matches earn foreign exchange for the nation? Will our hotels be overbooked by spectators coming from far and beyond? On the contrary, the disturbances cause by the blockade of the areas around the National Stadium.

Is the prime objective of organising these cricket matches in Karachi just to show to the world that Karachi is peaceful, safe and secure? If this is the objective, ensuring high alert security for around 30 foreign players completely disproves this thinking. The whole exercise of such security arrangement is counter-productive to the claims that everything is safe. What about the people who live around the periphery of the stadium?

Majyd Aziz

Karachi