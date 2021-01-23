SECP, PMRC hold webinar

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) organised a webinar in collaboration with the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC) and International Finance Corporation (IFC) to promote Housing Finance Corporation (IFC) in Pakistan, a statement said on Friday.

Farrukh Sabzwari, SECP Commissioner for Specialized Companies, highlighted the significance of the housing finance sector, its overarching link with more than 40 ancillary industries, and discussed the opportunities presented by the underserved housing finance market for potential new players.

He highlighted major challenges being faced by this sector and emphasised that the SECPâ€™s resolve to handhold the potential investors willing to form HFCs under the NBFC regulations. Mudassir H Khan, CEO of PMRC, highlighted the role of PMRC in developing the housing mortgage market.

Charles Schneider from IFC spoke about the practices in the international jurisdictions and the existing opportunities in Pakistan. An international expert on housing from Malaysia N K Rupan provided an analysis of the regional markets and highlighted the importance of HFCs in the growth of affordable housing.