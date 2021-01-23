Police reshuffle

Islamabad: Reshuffling continued in police department at different levels, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad has repositioned eight police officers of grade-18 and 17.

According to the notification issued from the office of IGP, SP Industrial Area Zone, Zubair Sheikh has been transferred to Anti-Riot Unit (ARU) to command the force, SP Abdur Razzaque has been transferred from Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) to SP (SSG), while, SP Arshad Mehmood has been appointed as SP Investigation, replacing SP CID (CTD) Malik Naeem Iqbal who has been transferred as SP DPD.

The IGP appointed SP Captain (r) Hamzah Hamayun as SP (Traffic) who was awaiting for posting. SP Mohammad Usman Tipu, SP DPD, has transferred to CPO as AIG/Operations, while SSP Khalid Rashid who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as SSP (Law & Order). In another notification, ASP Usman Munir, who was awaiting for posting, has been appointed as SDPO Ramna.