Workshop discusses human temperament

LAHORE:A workshop on the topic “Science of Temperaments” was held at Government College University (GCU) here on Thursday.

GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and motivational speaker Sahibzada Syed Israr-ul-Hassan shared their experiences and knowledge with the university’s faculty. The speakers discussed human temperament from the religious, psychological and social perspectives.

Syed Israr-ul-Hassan talked about “Do You Know Your Self”, saying that the scope of discovery within the human being was as vast as the cosmos itself. He emphasised the message of Dr Allama Iqbal about “Khudi” which brings to the fore the importance of self-realisation and a role of humane leadership. Prof Zaidi stressed on becoming a better person by discovering their personality. He explained the rhetoric of selflessness and highlighted a need for holding such workshops on monthly basis for character-building and personality development of teachers.

PU online exam: Punjab University (PU) on Thursday notified that final examinations of each semester (BS/MS/M Phil programmes) at the university will only be conducted online. The university, however, did not offer this facility to the students of the colleges affiliated with the Punjab University which has caused concern among the students of these colleges.

They have demanded the PU administration to offer online exam facility to the students of affiliated colleges as well. The universities are reopening from February 01 and many universities have issued schedule for on-campus physical examinations.