BARA: The police and security forces conducted a search operation and recovered heavy ammunition in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, an official said.

The police said that the action was carried out in Yousaf Talab and Qaziabad areas inhabited by Sipah tribespeople in Bara. He added that the police recovered heavy ammunition, reportedly dumped by the banned Lashkar-e-Islam.

The ammunition recovered include 40mm 137 rockets, 75mm 27 RR rounds, 81 mm 24 mortar shells, 3ft Russian missile, mortar shells and cartridges.