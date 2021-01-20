Broken dreams

This refers to the letter ‘Critical challenges’ (Jan 19) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is true that the present government is more focused on fighting with the opposition parties. It is not paying attention to the issues being faced by the public.

Ever since the PTI came into power, the people’s lives have become much harder. Instead of getting any relief, they are facing one crisis after another. The PM should remember the promises he made during and must work for the country.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran