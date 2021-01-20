close
Wed Jan 20, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
January 20, 2021

Broken dreams

Newspost

 
January 20, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Critical challenges’ (Jan 19) by Engr Asim Nawab. It is true that the present government is more focused on fighting with the opposition parties. It is not paying attention to the issues being faced by the public.

Ever since the PTI came into power, the people’s lives have become much harder. Instead of getting any relief, they are facing one crisis after another. The PM should remember the promises he made during and must work for the country.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Latest News

More From Newspost