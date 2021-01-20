Islamabad: Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will hold three day long musical and tabla performance from January 21 to 23. The evening titled ‘Saaz Samandar’ will feature legendary Tabla player of subcontinent Ustad Abdula Sattar Tari Khan aiming to keep alive the culture of the classical music.

Legendary Tabla maestro, Tari was pride of Pakistan and he has been awarded with many accolades such as the Hazrat Amir Khusrow Award, as well as Pakistan’s Pride of Performance Award.