Abducted man found murdered

The body of a man who had been missing since Tuesday was found in Macchar Colony on Saturday.

Police found the body after locals informed them. The body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 20-year-old Saeed Noor, son of Badi Alam.

According to police, several marks of torture were found on his body, and it appeared that the man was tortured to death. The victim had gone missing on January 12 and a kidnapping case was also registered. He was a resident of Mauripur and worked in fisheries.