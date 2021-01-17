close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 17, 2021

Abducted man found murdered

Karachi

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
January 17, 2021

The body of a man who had been missing since Tuesday was found in Macchar Colony on Saturday.

Police found the body after locals informed them. The body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 20-year-old Saeed Noor, son of Badi Alam.

According to police, several marks of torture were found on his body, and it appeared that the man was tortured to death. The victim had gone missing on January 12 and a kidnapping case was also registered. He was a resident of Mauripur and worked in fisheries.

Latest News

More From Karachi