Garbage in Lahore

It is highly distressing to find heaps of garbage all over the residential areas of Lahore. In the past, visitors used to praise the cleanliness and beauty of this historical city.
Punjab’s chief minister should make proper arrangements for garbage disposal before it becomes a nightmare.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad