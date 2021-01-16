close
January 16, 2021

Garbage in Lahore

Newspost

 
January 16, 2021

It is highly distressing to find heaps of garbage all over the residential areas of Lahore. In the past, visitors used to praise the cleanliness and beauty of this historical city.

Punjab’s chief minister should make proper arrangements for garbage disposal before it becomes a nightmare.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

