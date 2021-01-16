Strict orders

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The district administration of Islamabad has failed to implement Covid-19 SOPs in the city. Following a surge in the number of infections, the authorities made mask-wearing compulsory outside. However, these instructions are not being followed at all. The police have also failed to deal with such violations. Many people don’t wear a face mask on public transport. It is the responsibility of the bus driver and the bus conductor to refuse passengers who are not wearing a mask.
The present district administration is doing nothing except lip service. The sitting government must take notice of the issue.
Shakir H Shamim
Islamabad