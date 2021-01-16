UHE academic calendar

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The University of Home Economics (UHE) administration has announced the academic calendar for 2021, along with resumption of online classes effective January 18. Under directives issued by the government, academic activities post-winter vacation for Intermediate Part I, II (FA, FSc), along with BS Home Economics (Annual System) and BS (Semester System) will start from January 18. dents.