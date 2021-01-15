Crematorium inaugurated

LAHORE:Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Hajj and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri inaugurated the crematorium (Shamshan Ghat) in Lahore for Hindus and Sikhs to perform last rituals of their dead ones.

Earlier, the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) had approved Rs14 million for upgrading of Shamshan Ghat established near Babu Sabu Chowk, Ravi River. According to details, Chairman ETPB Dr Aamir Ahmed, Additional Secretary Sherines Muhammad Tariq, Deputy Secretary Syed Faraz Abbas, Chairman of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Sardar Satwant Singh, Secretary General Sardar Amir Singh, along with former Pardhan Sardar Bishan Singh were present on the occasion. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Deputy Secretary Admin Rashna Fawad, spokesperson board Amir Hashmi, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Welfare Council Dr Munawar Chand and all the members of the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

It may be noted here that the ETPB had built a crematorium on 34 kanals and 13 marlas of land to perform the last rites of Hindus and Sikhs in the outskirts of Lahore 18 years ago but the crematorium was completely destroyed by the floodwaters. Amir Hashmi, spokesperson to ETPB, said that the reconstruction has been completed at a cost of Rs. 16 million.

condemned: JUI-F Lahore leaders have strongly condemned the arrest of Maulana Qari Abdul Aziz, naib ameer of JUI-F tehsil Model Town Lahore, along with his two sons, terming it an example of sheer political victimization. Addressing a meeting on Thursday, the JUI-F Lahore office-bearers, secretary general Mufti Abdul Hafeez, Qari Abdul Mannan Anbalvi, Hafiz Irfan Haider, Qari Imran Raheemi, Maulana Maqsood Alwari, Qari Abdul Quddus Farooqi and others alleged that the government was trying to grip its slipping power in the face of growing public opposition led by PDM parties.