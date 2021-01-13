FATF asks Pakistan to ‘swiftly’ complete action plan fully by Feb

WASHINGTON: Noting efforts already made on various items, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has asked Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by next month.

“As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021," the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog said on its website.

“To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items," it said, adding, “Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies."

The Pakistan related entry on the FATF website also mentioned that since 2018, the country has led to progress in a number of areas in its action plan including: taking action to identify and sanction illegal MVTS, implementing cross-border currency and bearer negotiable instruments controls, improving international cooperation in terrorist financing cases etc.