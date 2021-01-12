Islamabad:Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dense fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

However cold and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, a MET office reported. Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. Minimum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Leh -14°C, Ziarat -12°C, Kalat, Skardu -11°C, Astore -10°C, Bagrote, Quetta -9°C, Kalam, Hunza -8°C.