close
Tue Jan 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Dense fog

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2021

Islamabad:Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast dense fog likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

However cold and dry weather likely to prevail over most parts of the country while very cold in Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and north Balochistan, a MET office reported. Continental air prevailing over most parts of the country. Minimum temperature’s recorded in(°C): Leh -14°C, Ziarat -12°C, Kalat, Skardu -11°C, Astore -10°C, Bagrote, Quetta -9°C, Kalam, Hunza -8°C.

Latest News

More From Islamabad