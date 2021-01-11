Abrupt postings, transfers ‘ineffective’ to solve problems

ISLAMABAD: This is widely believed that serving in any administrative position in Islamabad is a very difficult, risky, sensitive, but pathetic and feeble task.

It has been seen that over the past few decades there is absolutely, no security of the tenure given in the rule books. Hardly a few Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) and the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) officers completed tenure in their respective offices. Islamabad being the ‘seat of power’ is full of politicians as well as the senior-most bureaucrats. The officers have to face and follow heavy political interference, something that makes it difficult, if not impossible, for the administrative officers to perform without intercession, which makes it hard for them to work and take decisions on merit.

Evidently, those in the corridors of power have started taking these civil servants as ‘their servants’ and over the last three or four decades it has become a normal practice for the politicians to use them to meet their own objectives.

The Cabinet Members, the Members of National Assembly (MNAs), the senators and in many cases the provincial ministers and members of provincial assemblies are never shy of directing the officers in Islamabad Administration or the Police to follow their directions and comply with their wishes.

Surprisingly there is no guarantee available to the officers of at least these two important groups that they will not be removed from their offices before a minimum tenure of three years as is the case in many other departments.

The situation makes these officers highly vulnerable and, one may agree with the assertion or not, but the fact remains that they are quite often compelled to make compromises while discharging their duties against their will and more important against the laid down laws, rules and regulations. It has been observed that abrupt postings/transfers or even suspensions from office have never been an effective measure to solve the issues and problems. It should not only be the ‘Change of Face’ but it should be change demeanour and a strict professional approach that would help run the system smoothly and effectively. They should not surrender before any kind of external and internal pressure including political interference and this could happen only if they have a guarantee that they will not be removed from their offices overnight.

Public opinions abundantly reveal that the police are one of the most widely feared, complained against, and least trusted government institution not only in Islamabad but all over the country. In absence of a strong and transparent departmental accountability system over the years and on has led to corruption and favouritism to the core in the Police Department.

The District-level police are often under the control of powerful politicians, wealthy landowners, and other influential members of society.

There were times not too back in the past when before being posted as the ‘Station House Officer’, the DSP, the DPO, and even above the selected officers were required to take an oath of allegiance to the politicians and not to the state!