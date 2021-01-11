Man punched to death in North Cantt

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 50-year-old man was punched to death Sunday during a scuffle in Khyber Colony, North Cantt.
Police arrested the killer Fahim alias Bhola from the crime scene. According to the family, Fahim had punched Meraj Khalid during a scuffle over a minor issue, resulting in his death. Police collected evidence from the spot and shifted the body to the morgue for post-mortem.
The victim dealt in real estate and was the resident of Khyber Colony.
14 land-grabbers held, 72-kanal land retrieved Police arrested 14 land-grabbers and retrieved 72-kanal land worth crores of rupees, according to a spokesperson.
A group of land-grabbers had seized land in the Kahna police precincts. The police, acting on the request of a citizen, arrested 14 accused including Amir, Rafiq, Allah Wasaya, Mukhtar, Tariq and Muzammil Hussain, and registered a case against them. Police also handed over the possession of retrieved land to the owner.