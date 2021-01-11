Ehsaas survey in South Waziristan launched

Islamabad: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar launched Ehsaas National Socio-economic Registry survey in South Waziristan to benefit locals by registering them under its multiple initiatives.

During her visit to Tank and South Waziristan, the SAPM also met with four tribal Jirgas and sensitized their elders and influential about the purpose of the ongoing survey, said a news release received here.

Addressing the Jirgas, she appealed them to facilitate survey teams in door-to-door collection of household data.

“Poverty profiling of the households was being done through a computer-aided digital system and would be completed in the next few months,” she noted.

She said tribal people should participate in the survey to get benefits from a multitude of conditional and unconditional cash transfer under Ehsaas programme.

Dr. Sania said the government had executed the new Ehsaas survey on apolitical basis so that no deserving family remained unattended under the flagship social protection programme. The survey would ensure the inclusion of poor families in several Ehsaas initiatives.