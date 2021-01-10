Protesters demand early arrest of coalminers' killers

PINDIGHEB: A protest rally was held in connection with condemnation of killings the Hazara community members in Mach Balachistan and to show solidarity with the bereaved families, they also demand of early arrest of killings here in Pindigheb today Friday.

A large numbers of the people from all walks of life and different schools of thought participated in the rally. They were raising slogans against the perpetrators of gruesome crime. They asked the government to meet the demands of the protesters who were demanding justice for innocent martyrs for several days.