Tharparkar singer’s performance praised

LAHORE : Pakistan is blessed with immense beauty and impressive talent and Alhamra is at the forefront of finding of all kinds of talent and providing them its own platform to promote them.

Continuing its tradition of serving the art and artist, Alhamra brought a brilliant young singer from the desert of Tharparkar to the modern platform to promote her talent. LAC arranged a live performance for her and listeners described her voice and singing as unparalleled. The owner of the beautiful voice is a young singer named Nirmala Manghani who belongs to Tharparkar Umar Goth. Twenty-four-year-old Nirmala is a BS Final Year student. Nirmala is the only member of her family who joins the world of music.

Alhamra invited this talent exclusively from the desert of Sindh so that this matchless talent could be appreciated. One of Nirmala’s strengths is that she is able to perform in regional languages across the country.

Information Officer, Alhamra, Samreen Bukhari said Nirmala Manghani's live performance in Lahore was highly appreciated.

In this regard, Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Saman Rai said Alhamra has a keen eye on every kind of talent everywhere and having so much skill in singing at such a young age is a great potential. Rai said: “Talent has no territory or frontier, skill is something that makes its way from the depths of the oceans to the desert of Tharparkar.”