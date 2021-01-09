Seth Abid passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Renowned industrialist and social figure Seth Abid Hussain passed away on Friday, family sources have confirmed. The 85-year-old, who was one of Pakistan’s first richest persons, died in the Sindh capital after a short battle with illness.
His funeral prayers will be offered today (Saturday) after Asar prayers at Hafiz Ayaz Mosque, Phase 2 Defense, Karachi. Seth Abid hailed from Kasur and his father was a big name in Karachi’s Sarafa Market.