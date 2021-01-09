close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
January 9, 2021

PU, LCWU online classes from 11th

LAHORE: As per the governmentâ€™s decision, Punjab University (PU) will start online classes from January 11.

A PU spokesman said that the university would re-open from February 1, 2021 subject to change as per the government policy. He said that the teaching and non-teaching staff of the university would continue to attend their respective departments from January 11.

The Heads of Teaching/Non-teaching departments concerned would ensure strict implementation of corona virus SOPs already communicated, he added. Similarly, the Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and other universities and colleges would also start online classes from January 11. While on-campus classes for intermediate students will start from 18 January.

