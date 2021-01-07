Drive against encroachments along Mehmoodabad Nullah continues

An operation for the removal of encroachments from along the Mehmoodabad Nullah in Manzoor Colony continued on the third consecutive day on Wednesday.

Another 5.5-kilometre area of the storm water drain from the Manzoor Colony Fire Station to Korangi will be widened with the help of heavy machinery in the coming days, according to a statement issued by the Karachi Municipal Corporation.

Karachi Administrator Laeeq Ahmed visited Mehmoodabad Nullah in Manzoor Colony on Wednesday. He accompanied by Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi and other officials. The administrator reviewed the anti-encroachment operation and passed directives to the officials on ground.

He said the importance of the area would increase after the removal of the encroachments. He said the people were facing hardships due to littering and they were living in an unhealthy environment. He said the road would be constructed around the Nullah and the area would depict a different look.

Ahmed added that it was welcoming that residents had cooperated with the administration, and some people had razed illegal structures themselves. He said the operation would be completed in a few days.

The administrator said that the encroachments were being removed on directives of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and the KMCâ€™s Anti-Encroachment Department, Katchi Abadi department, land department, municipal services, city wardens and others were taking part in the operation.

He said encroachments were being removed from both sides of the Mehmoodabad Nullah for the construction of the road through which heavy traffic would pass. He said that encroachments would also be removed from around a seven-kilometre area from the Manzoor Colony Fire Station to Korangi.

Briefing the administrator, Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi said that 57 houses and shops were partially affected during the removal operation. He said that the residents were cooperating with the local administration and they were not facing any reaction.

He said the restoration of the Mehmoodabad Nullah as per its original plan would be ensured.