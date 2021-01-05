Bajaur gets 8 new police stations, probe wing

KHAR: The Bajaur tribal district got eight new police stations in 2020 in addition to two old police stations and also established an investigation wing in the year.

According to an annual report released from the office of District Police Officer Shahzada Kaukab Farooq, the year 2020 also saw the establishment of an investigation wing and posting of an SP investigation to improve the investigation of cases in the tribal district.

The report said the police in Bajaur district have seized more weapons and drugs in the year 2020, compared to 2019.

It said 35 alleged smugglers were arrested and 41kg charas, 51kg opium and more than 500 grams seized during the year.

In addition, 478 people were issued driving licences during the year, resulting in the deposition of Rs7.6 million in the national exchequer.

It said over Rs600,000 amount was deposited in the national kitty as a result of 3517 traffic challans and fines.

The report added that 50 people were arrested in robbery cases and 100 per cent recovery made from them.

Also, 24 SMGs, 24 pistols, 7 rifles, 194 dynamite, 9kg explosive material, hand grenades and other weapons and ammunition were recovered during the year.

Shahzada Kaukab Farooq said that e-challans were introduced in Bajaur district after a training of the district’s cops at the Traffic Headquarters, Peshawar.

The cops of Bajaur are still undertaking online training with the Schools of Investigations and School of IT, Peshawar.

He added that around 505 cops of the Bajaur Police had completed training under the army and police authorities in the year.