SMIU conducts entry test

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) held the computer-based entry test for Spring 2021 session on Saturday and Sunday.

Vice Chancellor SMIU Pro Dr Mujeebuddin Sahrai Memon 1,500 candidates applied for admission, adding that increasing number of candidates applying was proof of the SMIU’s significance. The university was becoming the best choice among youth.

“The SMIU has a distinctiveness that admissions are being given purely on a merit basis to the students from all over Pakistan,” said Dr Sahrai. The final merit result would be announced on January 20 and the classes would commence on February 15.