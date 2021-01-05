MWM demands operation against terrorists

The Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) has demanded of the government to launch an operation against the terrorist elements that are a threat to the national security.

Strongly condemning the targeted killing of 11 members of the Shia Hazara community in the Machh area of Balochistan, MWM Sindh’s secretary-general Allama Baqir Abbas Zaidi on Monday called it a global conspiracy against the national security.

He said the resumption of terrorism in the country was a threat to national security and stability. “The acceptance of responsibility for the incident by ISIS is aimed at strengthening the perception of the presence of the international terrorist organisation on Pakistani soil.”

He accused Israel and the United States of ruining the peace of South Asia. “The facilitators of these forces want to destroy the stability of Pakistan. The recent incident of barbarism in Balochistan involves takfiri terrorists are backed by foreign agencies.”

He said the Hazara tribe had been considered an easy target by the enemies of the country and that the government should provide them with full protection.

“Our nation has paid the price of love for its soil by sacrificing precious lives. Despite our protests for the last two days, an undue delay in approving our demands will cause difficulties for the government.”

He said the state was supposed to play the role of a mother, taking care of the Hazara community and mitigating their suffering.

If an operation was not launched against the extremists, he said the success achieved during the war on terrorism could to go to waste. “Thousands of precious lives have already been lost in the war.”