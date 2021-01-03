Siraj for paying Rs 6.3b fine imposed on Pakistan

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded depositing the fine of Rs 6.3 billion ($45 m) imposed on Pakistan by a UK court for NAB’s unilateral cancellation of a 2003 contract with the US asset recovery firm Broadsheet LLC, by selling the assets of those who hired the firm.

It is highly regrettable that billions of taxpayers’ money were thrown down the drain by some self-styled leaders and bureaucrats to serve their whims, but the illegal assets of not a single Pakistani could be disclosed as a result, he said while talking to the media at the start of the three-day meeting of the JI Shoora at Mansoorah on Saturday. Addressing the inaugural session, Siraj reiterated that the JI would continue its struggle to change the prevailing corrupt capitalist system supporting the status quo forces, and would stay away from the politics of self-serving interests of the ruling and opposition alliances.