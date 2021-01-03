Inter exam admission forms schedule

LAHORE : Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has issued schedule for submission of admission forms for regular and private candidates for Intermediate (Part-I and II) and Combined Annual Examinations 2021 starting from May 07, 2021.

The candidates can submit their application forms with single fee from January 4 to January 28, 2021, with double fee from January 29 to February 08, and with triple fee from February 09 to February 15, 2021.

A Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education spokesperson said that admission forms would be received through online system only and added the computerised admission form has to be used to deposit the examination fee at all HBL branches.

The candidates can apply for online admission on the Board's website www.biselahore.com. No entry forms will be accepted after February 15, 2021.

Farewell ceremony: A farewell ceremony in the honour of a number of retiring employees of the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) was held here Saturday.

The ceremony was organised by the Board Employees Welfare Association.

BISE Chairperson Dr Irfana Maryam was the chief guest at the ceremony which was also attended by the board’s secretary Awais Saleem Humayun, controller of exams Rubina Iqbal and others.

The speakers lauded the services of the retiring employees Bashir Ansari and Muhammad Tufail and extended best wishes to them.

PhD awarded: Punjab University has awarded PhD degree to Aysha Hanif d/o Muhammad Hanif in the subject of South Asian Studies (Specialisation in Geography) after approval of her thesis entitled "Identification of Ecosystem Services in Big Cities of Pakistan: A Case Study of Lahore".