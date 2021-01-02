E-challan payment system introduced

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority has introduced long-awaited facility of online E-Challan payment here on Friday. Citizens can now pay their electronic challans online through the ePay mobile application. Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani inaugurated the Electronic Challan Online Payment system at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters. Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Azfar Manzoor and City Traffic Police Officer Lahore Syed Hammad Abid attended the ceremony.

Managing Director Rao Sardar Ali Khan and Chief Operating Officer M Kamran Khan briefed the participants about the online payment system of E-Challan. It was briefed at the occasion that E-Challans can now be paid through the mobile banking system of 23 banks, through internet banking of 18 banks, through the ATM service of 21 banks and through over the counter payment in 28 banks. It was also told that citizens can use Easy-Paisa, Jazz Cash, HBL Konnect, UBL Omni and TCS service to pay their e-challans. IG Punjab Inam Ghani while addressing the ceremony said that online payment of E-Challan would save citizens valuable time and help maintain social distance in Covid period.