UHS, PMC discuss issues

Islamabad : The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore had said that the Pakistan Medical Commission has assured it of full support and cooperation for the promotion of medical education in the province.

The assurance came as four-member delegation of the university led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram called on PMC President Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice-President Barrister Ali Raza.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest.

The delegation also raised important issues regarding undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Punjab, an official statement issued by the UHS said.

The PMC president and vice-president assured visitors of their full support to the university in relation to medical education.

The UHS delegation included registrar UHS Dr Asad Zaheer, Principal Sargodha Medical College Professor Humaira Akram and team lead of admissions Dr Allah Rakha.