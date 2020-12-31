Pak-Afghan trade links will usher into new era of prosperity

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar said that promotion of trade and economic links between Pakistan and Afghanistan would usher into new era of socio-economic development and fighting the scourges of poverty and instability.

“Early conclusion of trade agreements between Pakistan and Afghanistan would further boost economic activity on both sides,” he said while talking to Afghan Minister for Commerce and Industries Nisar Ahmad Ghoryani, who called on him in Parliament House on Wednesday.

NA Speaker said that early conclusion of negotiation of Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) would open new avenues of cooperation between both brotherly countries. He stressed the need to inbuilt the elements in the trade agreements which are facilitative of trade. He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer not only for Pakistan but the entire region.

Asad Qaiser offered Afghan investors to take part in CPEC economic activity besides investment in Rasakai Special Economic Zone to start its functions soon.