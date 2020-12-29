PML-N wins MCI mayor election

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Pir Adil Shah Gillani has won the election for mayor of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) by beating Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Malik Sajid Mahmood. Polling for the election continued uninterrupted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A total of three cand dates took part in the election for the seat of mayor.

Pir Adil Shah Gillani represented PML-N, Malik Sajid Mehmood was from PTI, while Azhar Mehmood as an independent candidate. A total of 69 voters exercised their right to vote, of which Adil Shah got 43 votes while Malik Sajid secured 26 votes.

While independent candidate Azhar Mahmood did not turn up even to poll his own vote. Chaudhry Naeem Gujjar, Raja Zulqarnain and Rehmat Masih also did not poll their own votes. Naeem Gujjar had resigned as UC chairman due to Islamabad Bar Elections, while Raja Zulqarnain is out of country. Rehmat Masih could not reach polling station due to illness. The seat of Islamabad mayor was vacant after the resignation by Sheikh Anser Aziz in October.