Two SHOs dismissed for torturing, stripping man

PESHAWAR: Two station house officers (SHOs) of the provincial capital and a couple of other cops were dismissed from service on Monday in the Amir Tehkaley humiliation case.

Besides, another SHO and one moharrar were dismissed by the authorities for misuse of case property vehicle. The car was later allegedly used by another cop for smuggling drugs.

An official confirmed that the former SHO of Tehkal Police Station, Shehryar Ahmad, ex-SHO Yakatoot Police Station, Imranuddin, and two constables Tauseef and Naeem had been dismissed from service in the humiliation case of Amir, who belonged to Tehkal village in Peshawar.

The notification stated that the decision was taken after proper departmental proceedings under the KP Police Efficiency and Disciplinary Rules 1975.A judicial commission of the Peshawar High Court that was constituted after days of protests by the public had also submitted a report in the case.

A man, Rafiullah alias Amir hailing from Tehkal, was arrested by the cops of Agha Mir Jani Shah and Tehkal police stations in June 2020 after his video went viral on social media in which he was seen abusing the police officials. In a photo, which appeared in the social media, Amir was shown in custody.

A day later a video of Amir went viral on different social media forums in which he was shown naked and being humiliated by three or four policemen.This made thousands of people furious, demanding strict action against all those involved in the incident.

The incident had triggered protests as well.Those demanding action had argued that the incident had destroyed the life of the young man and humiliated his family for which the police force was responsible.

Another video of the humiliation of Amir went viral in the afternoon, causing further uproar and resentment.Later, the police authorities had to remove the SSP Operations and the DSP University Town. Besides, the authorities suspended and arrested SHO Tehkal, Shehryar Ahmad and SHO Yakatoot, Imranuddin along with three other cops.

Four of them were dismissed from service on Monday. Meanwhile, former SHO Badaber, Bilal Ahmad and a moharrar were also dismissed from service for alleged misuse of case property car. One such vehicle given by Badaber Police to a constable was later seized while being used for smuggling of drugs.