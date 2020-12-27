Siraj slams PM for country’s losses

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan and called him not interested in country’s affairs, as he recently caused new loss, when the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of World Bank has fined Pakistan $6 billion (Rs950 billion) in the Reko Diq case.

While addressing a training workshop for the party leaders and workers at Mansoora on Saturday, Sirajul Haq said the PM had himself admitted his unpreparedness for the big role of heading the government and his casual attitude in fact reflected his disinterest in the government affairs as he could have saved this loss by writing a letter in time. He recalled the similar incompetence of the government caused near to destruction of the PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills and other national assets, but the federal cabinet was still busy taming political opponents instead of resolving core issues of the country.

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami asked the prime minister to take advice from any senior colleague, if he lacked capacities to deal with the issues like Recko Diq. He said the JI would hold a large public meeting in the ongoing second phase of its movement against the government’s corruption, including incompetence, price-hike and unemployment in Lakki Marwat on Sunday (today). He said JI’s struggle is not for personal gains but for the sole objective of enforcing the system-based on Quran and Sunnah, so as to ensure the rights of every section of society.