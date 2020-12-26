New Karachi ice factory targeted like Baldia factory, claims owner

Rescue personnel at a ice factory in New Karachi. File photo

The mystery surrounding the ice factory explosion in New Karachi that claimed 10 lives and injured 25 people a few days ago deepened on Friday after the factory owner demanded a high level inquiry into the explosion, claiming that it was a terrorist activity. Police, however, rejected the owner’s claim and ruled out the possibility of terrorism in the incident.

“A bomb blast has been carried out at my factory,” Moin Haider, the factory owner, claimed in a video statement issued from abroad. “I had been receiving threats for the past four months and therefore am living abroad,” he said, asking how explosion could have occurred when there was no boiler installed in the factory.

He said if leakage of ammonia gas was reported, it could not have caused the fire. “The explosion did not occur due to negligence of someone and I am sure someone planted a bomb in my office,” he claimed. “My factory has been targeted like the Baldia factory.”

He appealed to the authorities to conduct a fair and transparent high-level inquiry to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion, and assured that he would fully cooperate with the investigators if an inquiry was conducted and fly back to Pakistan to deal with the case.

In the meantime, police issued their report on the incident, in which they ruled out the possibility of terrorism in the ice factory explosion. The report suggested that the explosion occurred due to gas pressure as no explosive material, ball bearings or any other material used in making bombs was found. Police also denied reports of threatening calls.

On Tuesday, at least 10 people were killed and 25 others injured when a massive explosion occurred at the ice factory in New Karachi area. Many labourers were stuck under the rubble after the roof of the factory collapsed following the blast. Three neighbouring factories were also damaged in the incident.

The FIR registered after the incident included the sections of murder, negligence and carelessness.