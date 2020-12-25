Minister inaugurates work on water project in Kurram

PARACHINAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mohibullah Khan on Thursday inaugurated work on the Barani Dam project at Alizai in Kurram tribal district.

The project was launched under the Accelerated Development Programme at Alizai in lower Kurram. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the government was focusing on the development of agriculture and livestock sectors in merged districts.

“And a huge amount is being spent on the constructions of new dams, storage of rain’s water and bringing of barren land under cultivation,” the minister said.

Beside, Soil Conservation Director General (DG) Yasin Khan Wazir, Livestock (Extension) DG Dr.

The provincial minister said that the project would be completed in various phases with an estimated cost of Rs50 million.

He added that the project would bring the barren land under cultivation and fulfill fisheries, livestock and domestic-related requirements of the area.

Mohibullah Khan said the modern projects were being initiated in agriculture and livestock sectors across the province to strengthen the economy besides generating employment opportunities.

He said the government during its five years period would spend an amount of Rs85 billion on the development of agriculture and livestock sectors that would usher a new era of progress and development in merged districts.

Earlier, addressing a gathering of elders in Parachinar, he said the PTI government was committed to developing the far-off areas.

He said the government had launched initiatives to facilitate the youth to launch their own businesses.