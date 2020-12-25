close
Fri Dec 25, 2020
December 25, 2020

Remembering Jinnah

Newspost

 
December 25, 2020

It was Muhammad Ali Jinnah who was a symbol of equality and justice. Pakistanis can never forget his struggles and must celebrate his birthday on December 25. It was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s hard work that make the creation of Pakistan possible. It was Muhammad Ali Jinnah who feared that Indian Muslims, who were in minority, wouldn’t be treated fairly. This fear empowered him to fight for freedom and for a separate Muslim state. After the creation of Pakistan, Jinnah announced that all minority communities can freely perform their religious obligations. Jinnah wasn’t only a saviour for Muslims but was also a symbol of peace for minority groups.

Imtiaz Essa Halepoto

Jamshoro

