Revenue dept surpasses target by 23%

PESHAWAR: Despite drastic cut in taxes on land transfer, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Department has surpassed tax collection target for the five months of the current financial year by 23 percent.

Senior Member Board of Revenue Syed Zafar Ali Shah had issued directives to all officers and staff of the revenue department for acceleration in efforts for tax collection, said a press release on Tuesday.

The officers of the revenue department while following the directives collected 23 percent more taxes than the target for five months (July-November) and deposited it in the provincial exchequer.