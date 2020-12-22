Former CSP officer Muhammad Zafarullah Khan dies

ISLAMABAD: A former civil servant of erstwhile Civil Services of Pakistan (CSP) Muhammad Zafarullah Khan died Monday morning following cardiac arrest. He was in his late seventies. Zafarullah Khan was under treatment for heart ailment as it wasn’t corona-related disease. The 1965 batch CSP officer, M Zafarullah is survived by wife, two daughters and one son. Former federal secretary Syed Anwar Mahmood has informed that late Muhammad Zafarullah’s family members are currently abroad and burial will be held on Thursday at 2 pm at the H-8 Islamabad graveyard. Late M Zafarullah Khan undertook several huge projects as federal secretary for water and power. He was known for his uprightness and skillful administration. His demise has been widely mourned in civil servants’ circles of the country.