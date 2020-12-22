11 gamblers rounded up

Rawalpindi: Police on Monday arrested 11 gamblers and recovered Rs 52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Kotli Sattian police team under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO), acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in its jurisdiction and arrested 11 gamblers namely Salik Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Liaquat Azeem, Zafran, Farhan, Umair Ahmed, Qadeer Ahmed, Nabeel Ahmed, Ubaidullah, Yasir Mehmood and Sabeel Tariq as they were allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs52,380 cash stake money, 11 mobile phones and other items from their possession.A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Meanwhile, Ratta Amral police have busted a dacoit gang identified as Gujjar Gang and arrested its two members besides recovering cash, three motorcycles and other valuable items.According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SHO Ratta Amral was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net two dacoits namely Sharif Gujjar and Ali who were member of the gang and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities in different areas.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.The police recovered cash, weapons and three motorcycles from their possession, he added.