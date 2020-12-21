close
Mon Dec 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 21, 2020

Nepal dissolves parliament

World

AFP
December 21, 2020

KATHMANDU: Nepal will likely head to the polls next year after parliament was abruptly dissolved on Sunday, a move prompted by infighting between the Himalayan nation’s premier and members of his party, including former Maoist rebels. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government has weathered accusations of corruption and criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Latest News

More From World