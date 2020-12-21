Nepal dissolves parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KATHMANDU: Nepal will likely head to the polls next year after parliament was abruptly dissolved on Sunday, a move prompted by infighting between the Himalayan nation’s premier and members of his party, including former Maoist rebels. Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government has weathered accusations of corruption and criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.