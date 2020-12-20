Our political leaders have not learned any lessons from their past mistakes. They continue to attempt at dislodging the sitting government in the name of democracy. The coronavirus pandemic and the government’s bad policies have already had a devastating effect on the economy, resulting in rising inflation. Without money, there cannot be any development. The politicians on both sides seem to be oblivious to the fact that strengthening an economy requires consistent policies, hard work, and continuity in work, which is only possible through collaboration on some basic principles. On the contrary, any party that comes into power in our country wants to start everything from scratch ignoring the work done by the past government. This lack of continuity has put us in an unending loop where we keep restarting everything. Our leaders do not seem to believe in the concept that today’s decisions are determined by our actions in the past.

The PDM consists of those parties which have ruled the country not once or twice, but thrice. These parties need to look at their actions and own their faults and mend them. All political leaders should hold a national dialogue, as proposed by Shehbaz Sharif, to take the country out of the crisis. Abusing one another for past failures means nothing.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad