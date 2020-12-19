FDA seals offices of nine illegal housing schemes

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authorityâ€™s enforcement team on Friday sealed the offices of nine illegal housing schemes in different areas.

Reportedly, on the directions of FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, the FDA team headed by Estate Office Imtiaz Ali Goraya checked the status of private housing schemes being established at Tehsil Jaranwala and Khurianwala Town. He found that Ghafoor Town, Haidar Town, Gold City, Model Town, Royal Villas and four other schemes were being established without approval of the FDA and violating rules and regulations of the authority.

To it, the FDA enforcement team immediately sealed the offices of nine unapproved housing schemes and demolished the illegal structures.The developers of the illegal housing schemes had been directed to get their housing schemes approved by fulfilling all legal requirements.The FDA Director General said that the developmental process regarding sanctioning of different NOCs had been made very easy.