Senate elections to be held on time: Mandviwalla

PESHAWAR: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla said on Thursday the election for the upper house of the Parliament would be held after completion of constitutional term of the retiring senators and as per procedure and schedule. He said this while responding to questions from journalists after addressing the business community at the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here. The meeting attended by chamber senior vice--president Mansoor Elahi, vice-president Junaid Altaf, Senator Beharmand Tangi and others.