Labourer electrocuted

ByOur correspondent

TIMERGARA: A young labourer was electrocuted and three others sustained injuries when a pole of a weight-lifter machine they were trying to fix touched a high voltage electric wire in Colony Balambat here on Thursday, police and locals said.

They said one Said Gul, hailing from Rasool Banda in Munda area, was killed instantly while Ameenul Haq, Irshad and Ismail sustained injuries as a result of the incident.