Open, distance learning policy on the anvil

Islamabad : The government is developing the first open and distance learning policy for the higher education sector, which will enable more than 200 higher educational institutions of the country and empower two million students, said federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood.

Addressing the Pakistan-UK Education Gateway Virtual Conference here, the minister acknowledged the efforts of the Higher Education Commission and British Council in executing the promising Rs1.9 billion Joint Project, which is of immense importance in the current setting of coronavirus pandemic. He said Pakistan's 150 million young people were Pakistan's greatest asset and the government by investing in the youth's development aimed to generate an educated workforce, build empathy and tolerance and improve Pakistan's position in the global market.

Mr Mahmood commended the important role and cooperation of Foreign and Commonwealth Office, UKaid, and British Council to help Pakistan achieve that goal. He said the programmes like Pak-UK Education Gateway were an enabler for the country's higher education sector to establish standards for excellence in teaching and research, promoting transnational education and to respect for social diversity and reciprocity.