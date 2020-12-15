IHC summons PM’s aide Shahzad on 24th

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Mirza Shahzad Akber on December 24, in a case pertaining to delay in provision of justice to public.

Hearing the case pertaining to rising crimes and the establishment of a prosecution branch in the federal capital, Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the government was bound to provide early justice to the people under the Constitution.

During the hearing, Justice Minallah said according to the Constitution of the country, speedy and immediate justice was a right of every citizen, however, the situation had turned into a dismal one.

Addressing the deputy attorney general, the court remarked: “See the situation of courts and how people are facing problems there. The court has no interest with the reports submitted by the government instead it should inform the court regarding practical steps.” Justice Minallah said the state had failed to ensure early provision of justice to the people, adding the federal capital should have been a model for other parts of the country.

“The state has completely failed in fulfilling its responsibilities with regards to the provision of immediate justice to the citizens of Pakistan as per the country’s Constitution,” the IHC chief justice said.

“All obstacles in the delivery of justice are actually created by the state but it is the courts which are ultimately criticised for delay in justice,” he added.

The court directed Shahzad Akber to appear in person on the next hearing and satisfy the court as to what steps were being taken in this regard. The court also asked why the suggestions given by the bar councils and other respondents were not implemented.Later, the hearing was adjourned till December 24.