Two cops sacked

MUZAFFARGARH: District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Hassan Iqbal terminated two police officials over charges of poor investigations in a case of martyr police official here on Sunday. According to police sources, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nassarullah Laghari was nominated as investigation officer of a case in which constable Farooq Ahmed embarrassed martyrdom during an exchange of fire with dacoits in the year 2019 in premises of Alipur police station. Taking action on the complaints against the investigation officer ASI Nassarullah Laghari, DPO M Hassan Iqbal launched an inquiry headed by him into the matter. The DPO terminated the IO Nassarullah Laghari and Muharrar Qamar Shah over charges of poor investigation and negligence. The DPO also ordered to confiscate two years’ service of three other officials including constable Aamir Awan, Hawaldar Nasir and constable Mujahid Gopang over negligence and poor performance. The DPO warned officials to avoid misuse of power otherwise strict action would be taken against them.