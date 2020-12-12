‘PDM to gain nothing from Dec 13 public meeting’

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Dec 13 [public meeting] would also pass and the opposition parties would gain nothing from it.

In a statement as well as a talk with a private news channel, she regretted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were pushing politics towards anarchy.

She said these parties were causing violence in Lahore for their personal gains, in total disregard to the national interests. Dr Firdous said “now or never” statement of the Jati Umra princess had proved false as Dec-8 had passed and nothing had happened.

The SACM said every claim of the 'princess' had proved fake. The government would not be shaken through public meetings or processions, she said. She said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), especially the PML-N and the PPP parties, were misleading people for fulfilling their selfish agenda. “One of the opposition’s agenda is to influence the Senate election by threatening to tender resignations,” she added.

Dr Firdous said the opposition did not care for the lives of people, which was also their responsibility. These opposition parties, when came to power, only focused on plundering the national wealth and gaining personal benefits. They had nothing to do with democracy as they just intended to seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) like relief from the government, she added. She said the government was responding to the politics of anarchy through an agenda of public service.