Valuable land retrieved

Rawalpindi : The Evacuee Trust Board (ETB) on Tuesday got valuable land vacated from illegal occupation.

According to an official announcement, the 70 marlas land located in Bagh Sardaran area of Rawalpindi values Rs500 million.

Property number 276 was leased out to a person namely Haji Tasleem.

The High Court rejected the appeal of Haji Tasleem against cancellation of lease and decision of the Federal Secretary for Religious Affairs against him.

The ETB officials carried out an operation for the retrieval of land with the assistance of Banni Police. The property was rented out for the business of construction material.

The occupant also attempted to get a building plan for construction of a structure on the plot with Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi but the same was rejected.

An official of the Ministry of Religious Affairs said the federal secretary had given strict orders to get possession of ETB land from illegal occupants.